Slow Cooker Monkey Bread

Spray 6-quart slow cooker and outside of wide mouth glass jar with no stick cooking spray. Place glass jar in middle of slow cooker. Melt butter in small saucepan on medium heat. Add brown sugar and stir to combine; set aside.

Place cinnamon and granulated sugar in large resealable plastic bag. Add biscuit pieces in batches and shake to coat. Place 1/2 of the biscuit pieces in slow cooker around glass jar. Pour 1/2 of the butter mixture over biscuit pieces.

Place remaining coated biscuit pieces in slow cooker. Sprinkle with any remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture in bag. Pour remaining butter mixture evenly over top. Cover slow cooker with clean kitchen towel then with slow cooker lid to secure towel.

Cook 1 hour on HIGH. Carefully remove slow cooker insert and rotate. (This allows monkey bread to cook evenly.) Cook 1 hour longer or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

With towel and lid still secure, remove slow cooker insert from heat. Let stand 10 minutes. Carefully remove glass jar. Invert monkey bread onto serving platter.