Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup

September 21, 2020 | 11:45am
Courtesy of McCormick
Give leftover ham a second life with this creamy and hearty ham potato soup. With the robust, savory flavors of thyme, garlic powder, black pepper, and chicken stock, this no-hassle slow-cooked ham soup that doesn't take a long time to prepapre.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Pound peeled and diced russet potatoes
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 1/4 Cup flour
- 1 container of Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 3/4 Teaspoons McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 Cup diced cooked ham
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 1 Cup frozen whole kernel corn
Directions
Toss potatoes and onion with flour in 6-quart slow cooker.
Stir in stock, salt, garlic powder, pepper and thyme.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 3 hours on HIGH or 6 hours on LOW.
Stir in ham, heavy cream and corn.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until soup is thickened.
Ladle soup into serving bowls.
Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.
Servings9
Calories Per Serving518
Total Fat33g50%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated13g64%
Cholesterol151mg50%
Protein32g65%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A165µg18%
Vitamin B120.7µg28.9%
Vitamin B60.9mg66.5%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.6µg4.2%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.1%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium49mg5%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium59mg14%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg70%
Phosphorus318mg45%
Polyunsaturated5gN/A
Potassium746mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.6%
Sodium631mg26%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg28.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water208gN/A
Zinc3mg24%