Slow Cooker Gingerbread Oatmeal

November 16, 2020 | 12:32pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Looking for an easy to make breakfast with some holiday flavor? Add some oatmeal in a slow cooker with gingerbread spices, such as ginger and cinnamon. Serve it with some shredded coconut, nuts, cranberries and more for a sweet treat for breakfast.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 Cup steel-cut oats
- 3 Cups milk
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Tablespoon gingerbread spice
- 1/4 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 Tablespoon molasses
Directions
Spray inside of slow cooker with no-stick cooking spray.
Mix oats, milk, water and gingerbread spice in a slow cooker.
Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW.
Stir in brown sugar and molasses.
Serve warm.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving238
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Cholesterol16mg5%
Protein7g14%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.8%
Vitamin D2µg11%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.8µg0.6%
Calcium174mg17%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)14µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.3%
Phosphorus202mg29%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium350mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.2%
Sodium102mg4%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.7%
Water232gN/A
Zinc1mg11%