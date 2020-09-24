slow cooker ginger beef and pepper stew

September 24, 2020 | 1:39pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Why order take-out when you can prepare an Asian-style beef and peppers meal in your slow cooker.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 Pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, coarsely chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, coarsely chopped
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Beef Stroganoff Seasoning
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1 Tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce
- 2 Teaspoons McCormick® Ground Ginger
Directions
Place beef, onion and bell peppers in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix, water, soy sauce, ginger and red pepper flakes until blended.
Pour over beef and vegetables; mix well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
Servings10
Calories Per Serving161
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein25g50%
Carbs3g1%
Vitamin A24µg3%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.7mg56%
Vitamin C25mg28%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.4mg3%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium25mg2%
Fiber0.7g3%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus258mg37%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium497mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.5%
Sodium143mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.2%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water127gN/A
Zinc6mg57%