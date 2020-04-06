  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrots

April 6, 2020 | 6:06pm
The perfect side to a savory meal
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrots
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Finished with a brown sugar glaze, this delectable slow cooker carrot recipe enjoys hints of warm cinnamon and spicy ginger. Got a pork or chicken entrée that needs a little side dish oomph? These cinnamon glazed carrots will do the trick.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
4 h and 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
119
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds baby carrots
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1-1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ginger, Ground
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Add carrots and melted butter; toss to coat. Cover.

Cook on HIGH 3 to 4 hours or until tender.

Meanwhile, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and salt in small bowl until well blended. Toss cooked carrots with brown sugar mixture in slow cooker just before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving119
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein0.8g1.6%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A807µg90%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.7%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D2IU14%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus34mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium291mg6%
Sodium238mg10%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water103gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.9%
