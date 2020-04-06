Slow Cooker Cinnamon Sugar Glazed Carrots

April 6, 2020 | 6:06pm
Finished with a brown sugar glaze, this delectable slow cooker carrot recipe enjoys hints of warm cinnamon and spicy ginger. Got a pork or chicken entrée that needs a little side dish oomph? These cinnamon glazed carrots will do the trick.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds baby carrots
- 2 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1-1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Cinnamon, Ground
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Ginger, Ground
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
Directions
Spray inside of 4-quart slow cooker with no stick cooking spray. Add carrots and melted butter; toss to coat. Cover.
Cook on HIGH 3 to 4 hours or until tender.
Meanwhile, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and salt in small bowl until well blended. Toss cooked carrots with brown sugar mixture in slow cooker just before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving119
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated2g9%
Cholesterol8mg3%
Protein0.8g1.6%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A807µg90%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.7%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D2IU14%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)31µg8%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium13mg3%
Monounsaturated0.8gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.1%
Phosphorus34mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium291mg6%
Sodium238mg10%
Sugars, added13gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water103gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.9%
