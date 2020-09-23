Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

This slow cooker soup is ideal for days when you want a comforting bowl of goodness without all the standing and stirring. And make sure to load up on the all the fixings like sour cream, pico de gallo, tortilla chips and anything else you want.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue
Ingredients
- 1 package boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- 1 16-ounce jar fire roasted salsa
- 1 14-ounce black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 Cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1 box cooked yellow rice, for serving
- 1 Cup pico de gallo or fresh salsa, for serving
- 1/2 Cup sour cream, for serving
- 1/2 Cup tortilla strips, for serving
Directions
Into a slow cooker, combine the chicken thighs, chicken broth, fire roasted salsa, black beans and corn.
Cook for 4 hours on high heat or 8 hours on low heat, until the chicken is cooked through and shreds easily.
Chicken is done when a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F.
Remove the chicken thighs from the slow cooker and place on a cutting board.
Using two forks, shred the chicken.
Return the chicken shreds back to the slow cooker and stir to combine.
To serve, place a scoop of yellow rice into a shallow soup bowl.
Ladle Slow Cooker Enchilada Soup over the rice. Top with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortilla strips.