  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Beef Stew with Herbs & Onions

September 21, 2020 | 12:00pm
Family classic made easy with herbs and spices
Courtesy of McCormick

This classic stew is hearty and warm for your family to enjoy on a cold weeknight. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
4 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
7
Servings
175
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
33 Slow Cooker Soups and Stews for Winter Recipes
30 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Aren’t Soup or Stew
101 Best Slow-Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Naturally-Flavored Hearty Beef Stew With Herbs & Onions Seasoning Mix
  • 2 Pounds beef stew cubes
  • 1 1/2 Cup cut-up potatoes
  • 1 1/2 Cup cut-up carrots
  • 1 Cup cut-up onion

Directions

Place beef and vegetables in slow cooker.

Stir in sauce. Mix to coat well. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 to 5 hours on HIGH.

Stir before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings7
Calories Per Serving175
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein7g14%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A233µg26%
Vitamin B120.6µg27%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.5%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium468mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium524mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.5%
Water174gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
carrots
herbs
onions
slow cooker beef stew