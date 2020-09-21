Slow Cooker Beef Stew with Herbs & Onions

September 21, 2020 | 12:00pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This classic stew is hearty and warm for your family to enjoy on a cold weeknight.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Naturally-Flavored Hearty Beef Stew With Herbs & Onions Seasoning Mix
- 2 Pounds beef stew cubes
- 1 1/2 Cup cut-up potatoes
- 1 1/2 Cup cut-up carrots
- 1 Cup cut-up onion
Directions
Place beef and vegetables in slow cooker.
Stir in sauce. Mix to coat well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 to 5 hours on HIGH.
Stir before serving.
Servings7
Calories Per Serving175
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein7g14%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A233µg26%
Vitamin B120.6µg27%
Vitamin B60.3mg21.5%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K17µg14%
Calcium40mg4%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)33µg8%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium25mg6%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg13%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium468mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg7.8%
Sodium524mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.5%
Water174gN/A
Zinc2mg14%