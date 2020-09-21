  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Beef Minestrone Soup

September 21, 2020 | 11:45am
Smell the aroma of this classic soup
Courtesy of McCormick

This slow cooker beef minestrone is not only filled with proteins but also full of vegetables that re healthy for you and your family. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
8 h and 40 m
20 m
(prepare time)
8 h and 20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
179
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 can of garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 Cup sliced carrots
  • 1 Cup frozen cut green beans
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Vegetable Beef Soup Seasoning
  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 Cup uncooked small pasta

Directions

Place beef, beans and vegetables in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended.

Pour over beef mixture.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 8 hours on LOW.

Stir in pasta.

Cover the slow cooker.

Cook 20 minutes longer on HIGH or until pasta is tender.

Stir before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving179
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol36mg12%
Protein17g34%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A139µg15%
Vitamin B121µg54%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.5%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium53mg5%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus188mg27%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium411mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.3%
Sodium139mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water211gN/A
Zinc4mg32%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
