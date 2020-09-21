Slow Cooker Beef Minestrone Soup

September 21, 2020 | 11:45am
Courtesy of McCormick
This slow cooker beef minestrone is not only filled with proteins but also full of vegetables that re healthy for you and your family.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 1 can of garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 Cup sliced carrots
- 1 Cup frozen cut green beans
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Vegetable Beef Soup Seasoning
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Cup uncooked small pasta
Directions
Place beef, beans and vegetables in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended.
Pour over beef mixture.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 8 hours on LOW.
Stir in pasta.
Cover the slow cooker.
Cook 20 minutes longer on HIGH or until pasta is tender.
Stir before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving179
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol36mg12%
Protein17g34%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A139µg15%
Vitamin B121µg54%
Vitamin B60.5mg35.5%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium53mg5%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)30µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)30µg7%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium36mg9%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg21%
Phosphorus188mg27%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium411mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg11.3%
Sodium139mg6%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.8%
Trans0.1gN/A
Water211gN/A
Zinc4mg32%