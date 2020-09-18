Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

September 18, 2020 | 2:53pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Make this classic beef soup in your slow cooker that simmers for hours and that comes out warm and delicious.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into
- 3/4 inch cubes
- 1 can of diced tomatoes, , undrained
- 1 Cup sliced carrots
- 1 Cup frozen cut green beans
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Vegetable Beef Soup Seasoning
- 3 Cups water
- 1 Cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/2 Cup barley, rinsed and drained
Directions
Place beef and vegetables in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended.
Pour over beef and vegetables.
Cover slow cooker.
Cook 7 hours on LOW.
Stir in mushrooms and barley.
Cover slow cooker again.
Cook 1 hour longer on HIGH or until barley is tender.
Stir before serving.