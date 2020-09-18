  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup

September 18, 2020 | 2:53pm
Slow cooker makes this classic soup easily
Courtesy of McCormick

Make this classic beef soup in your slow cooker that simmers for hours and that comes out warm and delicious.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
8 h and 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into
  • 3/4 inch cubes
  • 1 can of diced tomatoes, , undrained
  • 1 Cup sliced carrots
  • 1 Cup frozen cut green beans
  • 1/2 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Vegetable Beef Soup Seasoning
  • 3 Cups water
  • 1 Cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 Cup barley, rinsed and drained

Directions

Place beef and vegetables in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix and water until blended.

Pour over beef and vegetables.

Cover slow cooker.

Cook 7 hours on LOW.

Stir in mushrooms and barley.

Cover slow cooker again.

Cook 1 hour longer on HIGH or until barley is tender.

Stir before serving.

