Slow Cooker Apple Pie Cider

October 22, 2020 | 11:55am
Mulled apple cider, with plenty of apple pie spices in it, is perhaps one of the most comforting drinks you can have for the holidays.
This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar, developed by Meredith Steele @InSockMonkeySlippers.
Ingredients
- 1/2 gallon apple cider
- 1 6-inch cinnamon stick, plus more for serving
- 2 Tablespoons packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 Pinch of salt
Directions
In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients and stir.
Cook on low for 3 hours.
To serve, pour in mugs and garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving129
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar27gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium27mg3%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus18mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium259mg6%
Sodium30mg1%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water219gN/A