4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Apple Pie Cider

October 22, 2020 | 11:55am
Mulled apple cider is a must have for the holiday season

Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Mulled apple cider, with plenty of apple pie spices in it, is perhaps one of the most comforting drinks you can have for the holidays.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar, developed by Meredith Steele @InSockMonkeySlippers.

Ready in
3 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
3 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
129
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 gallon apple cider
  • 1 6-inch cinnamon stick, plus more for serving
  • 2 Tablespoons packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/4 Teaspoon grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 Pinch of salt

Directions

 

In a slow cooker, combine all ingredients and stir.

Cook on low for 3 hours.

To serve, pour in mugs and garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving129
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar27gN/A
Protein0.3g0.6%
Carbs32g11%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin K0.2µg0.2%
Calcium27mg3%
Fiber0.7g2.9%
Folate (food)0.2µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.2µgN/A
Iron0.4mg2.1%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus18mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium259mg6%
Sodium30mg1%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Water219gN/A
Tags
apple cider
best recipes
drink recipes
fall recipes
slow cooker
winter recipes
mulled cider
