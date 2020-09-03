  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders

September 3, 2020 | 4:23pm
Slowly cooked and tastes delicious
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

These slow-cooked sliders are delicious, but they will take some time. 

This recipe is courtesy of King's Hawaiian.

Ready in
7 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
7 h
(cook time)
12
Servings
Ingredients

For the Pulled Pork

  • 1-1/2 Teaspoon paprika
  • Black pepper
  • 1 Teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 Teaspoon cayenne
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Cups water
  • 2 Tablespoons BBQ sauce

For the Macaroni and Cheese

  • 8 Tablespoons butter
  • 1 Teaspoon
  • 1/3 Cup milk
  • 1 1/2 Cup cheddar cheese shredded
  • 2 Cups cooked macaroni elbows

For the Sliders

  • 1 package of King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls
  • 2 Tablespoons butter

Directions

For the Pulled Pork

Combine paprika, black pepper, cayenne, thyme, garlic powder and salt. Rub evenly over pork shoulder. Place in slow cooker and add 2 cups water. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for 4 to 5 hours. Remove pork and place in a mixing bowl. Add BBQ sauce and pull apart.

For the Macaroni and Cheese

Cook your pasta to desired texture.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; whisk flour into butter until smooth. Pour milk into butter mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to combine. Cook and stir until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Add Cheddar cheese and stir until cheese is melted, about 3 minutes more.

Mix your cheese sauce and macaroni.

For the Sliders

Break apart King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls one at a time. Slice each roll in half and top with pulled pork and mac n cheese. Brush warm melted button on top of rolls.

