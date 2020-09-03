Slow Cooked Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Sliders

These slow-cooked sliders are delicious, but they will take some time.
This recipe is courtesy of King's Hawaiian.
Ingredients
For the Pulled Pork
- 1-1/2 Teaspoon paprika
- Black pepper
- 1 Teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 Teaspoon cayenne
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Cups water
- 2 Tablespoons BBQ sauce
For the Macaroni and Cheese
- 8 Tablespoons butter
- 1 Teaspoon
- 1/3 Cup milk
- 1 1/2 Cup cheddar cheese shredded
- 2 Cups cooked macaroni elbows
For the Sliders
- 1 package of King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls
- 2 Tablespoons butter
Directions
For the Pulled Pork
Combine paprika, black pepper, cayenne, thyme, garlic powder and salt. Rub evenly over pork shoulder. Place in slow cooker and add 2 cups water. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for 4 to 5 hours. Remove pork and place in a mixing bowl. Add BBQ sauce and pull apart.
For the Macaroni and Cheese
Cook your pasta to desired texture.
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat; whisk flour into butter until smooth. Pour milk into butter mixture and stir with a wooden spoon to combine. Cook and stir until mixture thickens, about 3 minutes. Add Cheddar cheese and stir until cheese is melted, about 3 minutes more.
Mix your cheese sauce and macaroni.
For the Sliders
Break apart King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls one at a time. Slice each roll in half and top with pulled pork and mac n cheese. Brush warm melted button on top of rolls.