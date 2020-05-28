  1. Home
Sloppy Joe Jalopy Sandwiches

May 28, 2020
You'll have a wheel fun time making these
Sloppy Joe Jalopy Sandwiches
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This recipe is almost too cute to eat! Classic Sloppy Joe sandwiches become a jalopy when Manwich meat mixture is placed on split mini rolls and decorated with frank pieces and vegetables to look like a car.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
30 m
15 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
697
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Involve the kids and have them make the wheels and decorate the 'cars'. Pickle slices may be used in place of cucumber slices.

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground round beef (85% lean)
  • 1 can (15 oz each) Manwich Original Sloppy Joe Sauce
  • 4 mini sub or bratwurst rolls, split lengthwise
  • 2 Tablespoons Parkay® Original Spread-tub, melted
  • 5 Hebrew National Beef Franks, heated (from 12-oz pkg)
  • 32 unpeeled English cucumber slices, about 1/4-inch thick
  • Vegetables for decorating, optional

Directions

Preheat broiler. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until crumbled and no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain. Add Sloppy Joe sauce; simmer until hot.

Place roll halves on baking sheet; brush cut sides with Parkay. Toast under broiler 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut each frank into 8 pieces.

To assemble, divide meat mixture evenly and place on roll halves. Place 32 frank pieces on top of cucumber slices and secure to sides of rolls with wooden picks to resemble car wheels. Place remaining frank pieces on meat mixture to resemble car driver. Add additional vegetables to decorate sandwiches, if desired. Remove wooden picks before eating.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving697
Total Fat24g37%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated9g45%
Cholesterol174mg58%
Protein63g100%
Carbs59g20%
Vitamin A8µg1%
Vitamin B126µg100%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C0.9mg1%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.8%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.2%
Vitamin K10µg8%
Calcium278mg28%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)204µg51%
Folic acid96µgN/A
Iron28mg100%
Magnesium82mg19%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)19mg100%
Phosphorus627mg90%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1098mg23%
Riboflavin (B2)0.9mg72%
Sodium977mg41%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Trans1gN/A
Water232gN/A
Zinc14mg100%
