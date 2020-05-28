Sloppy Joe Jalopy Sandwiches

Preheat broiler. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until crumbled and no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain. Add Sloppy Joe sauce; simmer until hot.

Place roll halves on baking sheet; brush cut sides with Parkay. Toast under broiler 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut each frank into 8 pieces.

To assemble, divide meat mixture evenly and place on roll halves. Place 32 frank pieces on top of cucumber slices and secure to sides of rolls with wooden picks to resemble car wheels. Place remaining frank pieces on meat mixture to resemble car driver. Add additional vegetables to decorate sandwiches, if desired. Remove wooden picks before eating.