Sloppy Joe Jalopy Sandwiches

This recipe is almost too cute to eat! Classic Sloppy Joe sandwiches become a jalopy when Manwich meat mixture is placed on split mini rolls and decorated with frank pieces and vegetables to look like a car.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Notes
Involve the kids and have them make the wheels and decorate the 'cars'. Pickle slices may be used in place of cucumber slices.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground round beef (85% lean)
- 1 can (15 oz each) Manwich Original Sloppy Joe Sauce
- 4 mini sub or bratwurst rolls, split lengthwise
- 2 Tablespoons Parkay® Original Spread-tub, melted
- 5 Hebrew National Beef Franks, heated (from 12-oz pkg)
- 32 unpeeled English cucumber slices, about 1/4-inch thick
- Vegetables for decorating, optional
Directions
Preheat broiler. Heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until crumbled and no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Drain. Add Sloppy Joe sauce; simmer until hot.
Place roll halves on baking sheet; brush cut sides with Parkay. Toast under broiler 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Cut each frank into 8 pieces.
To assemble, divide meat mixture evenly and place on roll halves. Place 32 frank pieces on top of cucumber slices and secure to sides of rolls with wooden picks to resemble car wheels. Place remaining frank pieces on meat mixture to resemble car driver. Add additional vegetables to decorate sandwiches, if desired. Remove wooden picks before eating.