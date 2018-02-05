  1. Home
Simple Kombucha Cocktail

Your favorite drink is now in cocktail form!
Feb 5, 2018 | 2:38 pm
kombucha
Dr Brew Kombucha

Kombucha has gained a noteworthy following due to its satisfying nature and health benefits. Now we have even better news for all you health nuts! Dr. Brew Kombucha, a leading Kombucha brand on the market, has created a delicious cocktail using their Love flavor...Jasmine and lavender combine to create a refreshingly floral concoction that will make your G&T's look very drab.

Happy Valentine's Day!

Recipe courtesy of Dr. Brew Kombucha

Cook10 m
1
Servings
285
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 ounces gin (such as Townshend's Gin)
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 ounce simple syrup
  • Love Kombucha

Directions

Combine first three ingredients in a in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into glass, and top with Love kombucha.
 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
1g
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
25g
19%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
5mg
7%
Calcium, Ca
13mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
22mg
7%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
55mg
8%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
13mg
1%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
58g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
