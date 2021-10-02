This a favorite dinner at my house. I've been making the same recipe for years, tweaking it along the way. I always make two—one to eat and one to freeze. What I like about this recipe is the delicious brown gravy it creates with the meat, unlike other versions that are too dry and bland for my tastes. If you want to try a twist on the recipe, substitute ground turkey for the beef and sweet potatoes for the russet potatoes. —Claire Perez, South Florida Sun Sentinel
This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1/2 Cup milk
- 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 Cup grated Parmesan
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 3 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 1/4 cups beef broth
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 Teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary
- 1 Teaspoon fresh chopped thyme
- 1 Cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
- 1 Cup fresh or frozen green peas
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium saucepan over medium high heat, combine 1 1/2 pounds peeled and diced russet potatoes with enough cold, salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a gentle boil and cook until fork tender.
Step 2: Drain and return potatoes to pan. Add 1/2 cup milk and 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Using a potato masher, mash potatoes to desired consistency. Add 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside and reserve.
Step 3: Using a large saute pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute 1 diced onion and 2 peeled and diced carrots until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add 2 minced garlic cloves and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 4: Add 1 1/2 pounds ground beef and saute, breaking up until browned and cooked through. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour over the ground beef and cook 2 minutes.
Step 5: Add 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 1 1/4 cups beef broth, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary and 1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme. Stir to combine. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.
Step 6: Add 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels and 1 cup fresh or frozen green peas. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Preheat oven to 375 F.
Step 8: Transfer meat mixture to a 3-quart ovenproof casserole or baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, using a spatula to cover meat mixture.
Step 9: Place casserole on a sheet pan. Bake until potatoes start to brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.