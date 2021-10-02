Step 1: Using a medium saucepan over medium high heat, combine 1 1/2 pounds peeled and diced russet potatoes with enough cold, salted water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a gentle boil and cook until fork tender.

Step 2: Drain and return potatoes to pan. Add 1/2 cup milk and 2 tablespoons unsalted butter. Using a potato masher, mash potatoes to desired consistency. Add 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside and reserve.

Step 3: Using a large saute pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute 1 diced onion and 2 peeled and diced carrots until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add 2 minced garlic cloves and saute until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 4: Add 1 1/2 pounds ground beef and saute, breaking up until browned and cooked through. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour over the ground beef and cook 2 minutes.

Step 5: Add 1 tablespoon tomato paste, 1 1/4 cups beef broth, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary and 1 teaspoon fresh chopped thyme. Stir to combine. Simmer until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes.

Step 6: Add 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels and 1 cup fresh or frozen green peas. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 7: Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 8: Transfer meat mixture to a 3-quart ovenproof casserole or baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes, using a spatula to cover meat mixture.

Step 9: Place casserole on a sheet pan. Bake until potatoes start to brown, about 20 to 25 minutes.