Fish and veggies are pretty healthy to begin with, but a simple cooking hack both speeds up this recipe and cuts down on the amount of oil needed. Here, the super thin veggies are quickly microwaved before getting baked along with haddock fillets. This recipe can easily be a sheet pan supper, but you can also round out the meal with a side of steamed asparagus.
Notes
Other fish options include cod, rockfish, halibut and salmon. Look for small fillets about 1-inch thick. This recipe can be easily doubled.
Ingredients
- 3 small zucchini (about 6 ounces each), ends trimmed, sliced into 1/8-inch thick rounds
- Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 medium-size shallots, very thinly sliced
- 2 red-ripe small round or plum tomatoes, ends trimmed, very thinly sliced
- 2 fresh (or thawed frozen) haddock fillets, each about 4 ounces and 1 inch thick
- 2 Teaspoons extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil
- 2 to 3 Tablespoons chopped fresh basil, chives, dill or a combination, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 400F on convection or 425F on conventional setting. Spray a medium-size baking sheet generously with nonstick spray or brush lightly with olive oil.
Step 2: Put sliced zucchini into a large microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Add ½ teaspoon salt, several grinds of black pepper and a couple of pinches of crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to distribute the seasonings evenly.
Step 3: Cover with a glass lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power), stirring 2 times, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Add 3 cloves thinly sliced garlic, ½ teaspoon dried basil and ½ teaspoon dried oregano. Microwave 30 seconds. Let stand covered.
Step 4: Put 2 thinly sliced shallots and 1 tablespoon water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain well and add to the zucchini.
Step 5: Spread zucchini and shallot mixture on a baking sheet in a thin layer. Top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle fish on both sides with salt and pepper and place in the center of the vegetables. Drizzle each piece of fish with 1 teaspoon of oil.
Step 6: Bake until the fish almost flakes easily, about 6 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve immediately.