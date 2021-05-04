Step 1: Heat oven to 400F on convection or 425F on conventional setting. Spray a medium-size baking sheet generously with nonstick spray or brush lightly with olive oil.

Step 2: Put sliced zucchini into a large microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Add ½ teaspoon salt, several grinds of black pepper and a couple of pinches of crushed red pepper flakes. Toss to distribute the seasonings evenly.

Step 3: Cover with a glass lid or plastic wrap vented at one corner. Microwave on high (100 percent power), stirring 2 times, until zucchini is crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Add 3 cloves thinly sliced garlic, ½ teaspoon dried basil and ½ teaspoon dried oregano. Microwave 30 seconds. Let stand covered.

Step 4: Put 2 thinly sliced shallots and 1 tablespoon water into a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high until tender, about 2 minutes. Drain well and add to the zucchini.

Step 5: Spread zucchini and shallot mixture on a baking sheet in a thin layer. Top with sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle fish on both sides with salt and pepper and place in the center of the vegetables. Drizzle each piece of fish with 1 teaspoon of oil.

Step 6: Bake until the fish almost flakes easily, about 6 minutes. Remove from the oven, sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve immediately.