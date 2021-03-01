Sheet Pan Chicken with Lemon and Olives

Keep it simple for dinner tonight by only using a baking sheet to cook your entire meal. Make this recipe your go-to for busy weeknights when you oven-roast this zesty chicken.
This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 lemons
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil, plus more for pan
- 1 Cup pitted olives, spicy or not
- 8 cloves garlic, peeled and left whole
- 2 Teaspoons fresh thyme leaves or 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 6 chicken thighs (about 3 pounds), bone-in, skin-on
- 2 Teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Slice points off lemons. Cut into 1/3-inch thick slices. Quarter each slice. Toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 cup olives, 8 cloves garlic and 2 teaspoon thyme.
Step 2: Lightly oil a rimmed baking sheet. Toss chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Spread out chicken, skin-side down, on the pan.
Step 3: Slide into a 425F oven and let roast, 25 minutes. Scatter on the lemon and olives mixture. Continue roasting until chicken skin is crispy brown and flesh is tender and measures 165F on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes more.