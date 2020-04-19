Sesame Peanut Noodle Bowl

April 19, 2020
This noodle bowl is ready – start to finish – in just 20 minutes, quicker than a trip to your favorite Thai take-out spot.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Sesame Seed, Black
- 8 Ounces spaghetti
- 1/4 Cup peanut butter
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce
- 3 Tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons sesame oil
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ginger, Ground
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Red Pepper, Crushed
- 1 Cup coarsely shredded carrots
- 2 Tablespoons thinly sliced green onions, green part only
Directions
Heat small skillet on medium heat. Add sesame seed; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until fragrant. Immediately pour out of hot pan to avoid over-toasting.
Cook spaghetti as directed on package. Meanwhile, mix peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, sugar, ginger and red pepper in large bowl with wire whisk until smooth. Stir in carrots and sesame seed.
Drain spaghetti, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Add spaghetti and water to carrot mixture; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with green onions. Serve warm.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving410
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated3g15%
Protein13g25%
Carbs52g17%
Vitamin A256µg28%
Vitamin B60.2mg17.9%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium61mg6%
Fiber4g16%
Folate (food)36µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium79mg19%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus208mg30%
Polyunsaturated6gN/A
Potassium389mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.5%
Sodium688mg29%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.9%
Water55gN/A
Zinc2mg14%
