Scandinavian Krumkake

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over low heat.

Once the butter has cooled, whisk in the sugar, eggs, cardamom and vanilla.

Add the flower slowly. Beat until the mixture is very smooth.

Heat the krumkake press until it is hot enough that when you drop some water on it, it sizzles.

Place a small tablespoon of batter into the press and press down to bake the cookies.

Remove once the cookie begins to turn slightly golden brown. Quickly roll around the wooden cone before they cool or harden.

Fill with whipped cream if desired.