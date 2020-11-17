Scalloped Golden Potatoes With Rosemary and Thyme

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Generously butter or spray a 13-by-9-inch ovenproof baking dish.

Mix milk, creme fraiche, salt, allspice, garlic and herb sprigs in a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Very thinly slice the potatoes on a mandoline or with a sharp slicing knife.

Drop the slices into the milk mixture as soon as they are cut.

Set the pan over medium heat; bring gently to a simmer.

Cook at a slow simmer, stirring often, until the potato slices yield to the tip of a knife, about 15 minutes.

Remove and discard the herb sprigs.

Spoon the potatoes and milk mixture into the prepared baking dish.

Pat down the potatoes into an even layer.

Top with the cheese; sprinkle with paprika. (Recipe can be made ahead up to this point and left to stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours, covered with foil.)

Bake potatoes, uncovered, until top is golden and a knife goes in easily, 35-45 minutes.

Let cool a few minutes before serving.