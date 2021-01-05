Sauteed Fish with Fresh Herb Butter and Farro

Use a very sharp knife to thinly slice all the fresh herbs.

Mix them in a bowl.

Refrigerate covered with a damp towel until needed or up to 2 days.

Heat 4 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan; add 1 teaspoon salt and the farro.

Cook uncovered, stirring often, 4 minutes.

Reduce heat to very low.

Cover the pan and simmer, stirring once or twice, until tender but still a bit toothsome, about 30 minutes.

Drain off excess liquid.

Return farro to pan; stir in sliced green onions and 2 tablespoons olive oil.

Cover and set aside to stay warm.

While farro cooks, put shallots and wine in a large nonstick skillet and heat to a simmer.

Cook, stirring often, until the wine is reduced to about 2 tablespoons, about 3 minutes.

Add chicken broth and garlic; simmer until reduced again to 3 tablespoons, about 3 minutes.

Set aside.

Season fish on all sides with salt and pepper.

Drizzle lightly with olive oil.

Heat a large nonstick griddle or well-seasoned cast-iron griddle or skillet over medium heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact.

Brush lightly with canola oil, then add the fish, skin side up in a single, uncrowded layer.

Cook until fish starts to brown and release easily from the pan, 3 to 4 minutes.

Use a silicone spatula or a very thin metal spatula to gently flip the fish skin side down.

Cook until nearly firm when pressed, 2 to 3 minutes.

Turn off heat; let fish rest on the griddle while you finish the sauce.

Set the skillet with the shallots back over medium heat.

When hot, whisk in the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until the butter softens and melts.

When all the butter has been added, remove from the heat.

Do not let the sauce boil.

Stir in half of the herbs.

If the sauce is very thick, gently whisk in a tablespoon or two of hot water or broth.

Season with salt and pepper.

Stir the remaining herbs into the farro.

Arrange the fish fillets on plates, top with sauce.

Serve with farro.