4.5
2 ratings

Salted Caramel Filled Cookies

July 19, 2020
The ultimate sweet and salty treat
Salted Caramel Filled Cookies
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Salted caramel and chocolate is a trendy pairing in desserts and confections. You'll see what the fuss is all about when you bite into one of these decadent cookies.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
38 m
30 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
42
Servings
97
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 Cup (1/2 stick) butter
  • 4 Ounces semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 2 Teaspoons McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Sicilian Sea Salt, divided
  • 1/3 Cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 Cup caramel topping
  • 6 Ounces semi-sweet chocolate, melted

Directions

Place cream and butter in small saucepan. Cook on medium heat until butter is melted. Remove from heat. Add chopped chocolate and vanilla; stir until chocolate is completely melted. Set aside to cool slightly.

Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of the sea salt in large bowl until well blended. Add chocolate mixture and sugars; mix well. Refrigerate 15 to 30 minutes or until dough is chilled.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8 minutes or until cookies are set. Immediately make an indentation in the center of each cookie with a round 1/2-teaspoon measuring spoon. Remove cookies to wire racks; cool completely.

Stir remaining 1/2 teaspoon sea salt into caramel topping. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon caramel topping into indentation in each cookie. Transfer cookies to parchment paper-lined tray. Spoon melted chocolate on top of each cookie to cover caramel. Sprinkle top with additional sea salt, if desired. Let stand until chocolate is set.

Nutritional Facts
Servings42
Calories Per Serving97
Total Fat4g7%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol7mg2%
Protein1g2%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.3mg1.7%
Magnesium10mg2%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus19mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium40mg1%
Sodium57mg2%
Sugars, added7gN/A
Water4gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
