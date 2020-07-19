Salted Caramel Filled Cookies

Place cream and butter in small saucepan. Cook on medium heat until butter is melted. Remove from heat. Add chopped chocolate and vanilla; stir until chocolate is completely melted. Set aside to cool slightly.

Mix flour, baking soda, cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of the sea salt in large bowl until well blended. Add chocolate mixture and sugars; mix well. Refrigerate 15 to 30 minutes or until dough is chilled.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.

Bake 8 minutes or until cookies are set. Immediately make an indentation in the center of each cookie with a round 1/2-teaspoon measuring spoon. Remove cookies to wire racks; cool completely.

Stir remaining 1/2 teaspoon sea salt into caramel topping. Spoon 1/4 teaspoon caramel topping into indentation in each cookie. Transfer cookies to parchment paper-lined tray. Spoon melted chocolate on top of each cookie to cover caramel. Sprinkle top with additional sea salt, if desired. Let stand until chocolate is set.