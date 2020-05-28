Salt and Pepper Party Skewers With Peanut Dipping Sauce

Slice your bell pepper into quarters and remove the seeds and stem. Turn a gas stove on high and roast the bell pepper with the slices directly on the burner in the flame. The bell pepper will soften and become charred in just a few seconds. Turn off heat, flip bell pepper and repeat with flame on high for a few more seconds. Remove the charred bell pepper from the heat and slice into one inch square-ish pieces. If you do not have a gas stove, you can pan-saute the bell pepper or use a traditional grill to heat them. Or just slice them and serve them raw, also delicious!

Drain the excess liquid from the container, pat the tofu dry with a large bunch of paper towels or a clean dish towel. Slice the tofu into small thick triangles - eight per package of tofu.

Warm a large skillet over high heat and add the extra virgin olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the tofu. Cook the tofu for about 5-7 minutes, using a spatula to flip it every few minutes to cook evenly on all sides. The tofu will start to turn golden yellow along the edges.

When the tofu is done, remove it from the pan and place in a bowl. Add the salt and pepper and optional cayenne and toss well to season and coat all sides.

Skewer your tofu and bell pepper, alternating with each. Continue creating skewers until all your ingredients are used up. Serve the skewers alongside the peanut sauce. Serve warm.