4.5
2 ratings

Salmon Pastries with Dill Pesto

May 15, 2020 | 12:20pm
Each little appetizer bundle is bursting with salmon and cheesy-dill flavors

Courtesy of Pillsbury

If you want a quick, easy and fresh appetizer, look no further than these mini salmon and dill pastries.

This recipe is courtesy of Pillsbury.

Ready in
50 m
25 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
24
Servings
123
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup lightly packed chopped fresh dill weed
  • 1/3 Cup light olive oil, preferably CRISCO
  • 1/4 Cup chopped walnuts, preferably Fisher Chef's Naturals
  • 1/4 Cup fresh lime juice
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2/3 Cups shredded Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper, if desired
  • 3/4 Pounds salmon fillet, thawed if frozen and patted dry
  • 1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box, preferably Pillsbury
  • Dill weed sprigs

Directions

Heat oven to 400°F. In food processor bowl with metal blade or in blender, place chopped dill weed, oil, walnuts, lime juice, garlic, mustard, 1/2 cup of the cheese, the salt and pepper. Cover; process, stopping once to scrape side of bowl, until smooth.

If salmon has skin or bones, remove them; rinse fillet and pat dry with paper towel. Cut salmon into 24 (1-inch) cubes.

On cutting board, roll 1 pie crust into 12-inch round. Cut into 4 rows by 3 rows to make 12 (4x3-inch) rectangles. Repeat with remaining crust. (Rectangles cut at edge of crust will have rounded side.)

Spoon 1 level teaspoon dill pesto onto center of each rectangle; top with 1 salmon cube. Bring 4 corners of each rectangle over filling to center and pinch at top; pinch corners, leaving small openings on sides to vent steam. (For rectangles with rounded side, bring 3 points together at top, pinching to seal.) On ungreased large cookie sheet, place pastries 1 inch apart.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Place remaining pesto in small resealable food-storage plastic bag. Cut small tip off 1 bottom corner of bag; squeeze bag to drizzle pesto over serving plate. Place pastries on serving plate. Sprinkle pastries with remaining cheese and garnish with dill weed sprigs. Serve warm.

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving123
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar0.1gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol11mg4%
Protein5g10%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin B120.5µg21.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium54mg5%
Fiber0.3g1.3%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron0.3mg1.4%
Magnesium9mg2%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg9%
Phosphorus73mg10%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium75mg2%
Sodium112mg5%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water15gN/A
Zinc0.2mg2.1%
