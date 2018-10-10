  1. Home
Salmon Marsala

By
Staff Writer
A fish dish your guests will love
Holly Clegg

This dish has fancy flair without the fuss, but it will leave a lasting impression. Marsala wine gives this quick-cooking salmon recipe a sophisticated flavor. It's freezer-friendly, diabetic-friendly and gluten-free. 

Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Guy's Guide to Eating Well: A Man's Cookbook for Health and Wellness."

Prep10 m
Cook10 m
4
Servings
330
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 Teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 Pound sliced mushrooms
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless salmon fillets
  • 1/3 Cup Marsala wine
  • 3/4 Cups fat-free chicken broth
  • 3 Teaspoons cornstarch

Directions

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil and sauté onion, garlic and mushrooms until tender.

Add salmon to skillet, cooking 4 minutes, then turn onto other side. Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix together wine, broth and cornstarch.

When salmon is almost done, add wine mixture to the salmon. Stir gently, as mixture thickens quickly.

Nutrition bonus: Omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in our health, from reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke to lowering cholesterol and reducing joint pain from inflammation. We must get omega-3 fatty acids through diet as they are not made in the body and salmon is a rich source.

Serving suggestion: Serve with angel hair pasta and roasted broccoli.

Tags
salmon
Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
19g
30%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
4g
21%
Cholesterol
64mg
21%
Protein
26g
53%
Carbs
9g
3%
Vitamin A
0.5µg
0.1%
Vitamin B12
4µg
100%
Vitamin B6
0.9mg
66.1%
Vitamin C
8mg
9%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
0.8%
Vitamin E
5mg
30%
Vitamin K
3µg
2%
Calcium
22mg
2%
Fiber
1g
4%
Folate (food)
47µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
47µg
12%
Iron
0.9mg
5.2%
Magnesium
43mg
10%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
13mg
79%
Phosphorus
346mg
49%
Polyunsaturated
5g
N/A
Potassium
702mg
15%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.5mg
35%
Sodium
137mg
6%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
26%
Zinc
0.8mg
7.7%
