Salmon Marsala

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil and sauté onion, garlic and mushrooms until tender.

Add salmon to skillet, cooking 4 minutes, then turn onto other side. Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix together wine, broth and cornstarch.

When salmon is almost done, add wine mixture to the salmon. Stir gently, as mixture thickens quickly.

Nutrition bonus: Omega-3 fatty acids play an important role in our health, from reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke to lowering cholesterol and reducing joint pain from inflammation. We must get omega-3 fatty acids through diet as they are not made in the body and salmon is a rich source.

Serving suggestion: Serve with angel hair pasta and roasted broccoli.