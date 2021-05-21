Step 1. Finely zest the lemon. Rub zest together with salt, pepper and sugar; set aside. Juice the lemon.

Step 2: Settle salmon, would-be-skin-side down, in a glass container that offers a snug fit, say the off-duty brownie pan. Pour lemon juice over salmon. Pour sake over salmon, leaving the top flesh exposed (not submerged). Set aside any unused sake. Spread lemon rub over the exposed salmon. Cover and chill, 1 hour to 1 day.

Step 3: Lift salmon out of its marinade and settle in a steamer basket. Set aside. Pour marinade and any remaining sake into the bottom of the steamer pot. Pour in water to raise liquid to a depth of 1 inch. Bring to a boil. Fit in steamer basket, cover, lower heat to a simmer and steam until salmon is just cooked through, about 9 minutes. Lift out salmon.

Step 4: Serve warm over rice or cold over salad.