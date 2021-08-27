This garlicky sauce is delicious with just about anything

This is a fast, blender-friendly version of rouille, the garlicky, peppery French sauce that's thickened with bread. It's often used to season fish soups and bouillabaisse while they're being cooked, and the rest is served at the table for garnish.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.