This is a fast, blender-friendly version of rouille, the garlicky, peppery French sauce that's thickened with bread. It's often used to season fish soups and bouillabaisse while they're being cooked, and the rest is served at the table for garnish.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 or 4 slices 1/2-inch thick French baguette (or 2 thick slices ciabatta bread)
- 1/3 Cup olive oil
- 1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red bell peppers, drained, rinsed
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground espelette pepper (or 1 small serrano pepper, stemmed, halved, seeded)
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Pinch ground saffron, optional
Directions
Step 1: In a bowl, soak 3 or 4 slices 1/2-inch-thick French baguette (or 2 thick slices ciabatta bread) in 2 tablespoons very hot water and 1/3 cup olive oil, until softened.
Step 2: Transfer to a blender. Add 1 jar (12 ounces) roasted red bell peppers, 1/4 teaspoon ground espelette pepper (or 1 small serrano pepper, stemmed, halved, seeded), 3 cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and a pinch of ground saffron (optional). Process until the mixture is a smooth puree.