Measure the flour into a bowl and add a little water at a time to bring the flour together with your hands. You will see a dough starting to form.

Knead the dough using your knuckles, folding it over as you go. If the dough is too sticky, you can add a little more flour and continue to knead. The dough should be soft to the touch, but not wet and sticky.

Set the dough aside for at 30 minutes before making the roti, but you can work with it right away too. It's just easier to roll out after it sits.

When it's time to roll, sprinkle some dry flour on your rolling surface. Heat up the pan on low heat, flour your hands lightly and take a golf call size ball of dough.

Roll the dough in the palms of your hands until it's smooth and round like a ball.

You can dip tjhe ball in flour and begin to roll it out using a rolling pin. Turn it over, flour and roll again, trying not to let it stick.

Keep flipping and rolling until it's about 4-5 inches in diameter.

To cook, heat the non stick frying pan and carefully place the roti flat on to it.

After the color of the roti darkens slightly (after about 20 seconds) turn the roti over. You will see specks of dark spots when you turn it.

The roti should begin to puff up, turn it over again and move it around to prevent it from burning. Using a tea towel or a paper towel, gently press the top of the roti and move it around on the pan as you press.

After about 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side, remove the roti and cover with a tea towel to keep them warm.