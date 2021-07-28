  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Tomatoes With Garlic, Thyme and Olive Oil

July 28, 2021 | 10:04am
You'll ditch canned tomatoes forever
Fertnig/E+ via Getty Images

The easy process of roasting tomatoes yields two other versatile ingredients: roasted garlic and delicious cooking juices. Roast more tomatoes than are to be used. They can be refrigerated up to 2 weeks and frozen for as long as 3 months. For the freezer, it's important to wrap them airtight to prevent any off-freezer odors. Once tomatoes are roasted, consider any recipe — except salads — that use tomatoes. The flavor is more intense than the canned variety. 

This recipe is by Abby Mandel and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune

Ready in
3 h
30 m
(prepare time)
2 h 30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
109
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 10 large ripe tomatoes, cut in half crosswise, about 5 pounds total
  • 1 large head garlic, separated into cloves, unpeeled
  • 5 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut parchment paper to fit bottom and sides of jelly-roll pan.

Step 2: Gently squeeze 10 tomatoes over prepared pan releasing seeds and juices. Put tomatoes on baking sheet, cut-side down; scatter 1 head garlic and 5 thyme sprigs over tomatoes. Drizzle evenly with olive oil. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

Step 3: Roast tomatoes until skins are wrinkled, about 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Pull skins off tomatoes; discard skin. Pour juice from pan through strainer into 1-quart bowl.

Step 4: Return tomatoes to pan. Roast until tomatoes flatten slightly but do not burn, about 2 hours. (Turn baking sheet if roasting unevenly.) Pour off juices every 1/2 hour or as needed. Transfer garlic to small bowl after 1 1/2 hours. Check tomatoes toward end of roasting, removing individual tomatoes as done. Cool tomatoes completely on baking sheet. Discard thyme sprigs. Transfer tomatoes and garlic to storage container; pour juices over. Can be refrigerated up to 2 weeks or frozen up 3 months.

Tags
best recipes
garlic
roasted tomatoes
side dish
thyme
meal prep