The easy process of roasting tomatoes yields two other versatile ingredients: roasted garlic and delicious cooking juices. Roast more tomatoes than are to be used. They can be refrigerated up to 2 weeks and frozen for as long as 3 months. For the freezer, it's important to wrap them airtight to prevent any off-freezer odors. Once tomatoes are roasted, consider any recipe — except salads — that use tomatoes. The flavor is more intense than the canned variety.

This recipe is by Abby Mandel and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.