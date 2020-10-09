Roasted Spiced Almonds

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Combine the cocoa powder, cinnamon, chili powder, stevia, and salt in a small bowl.

Put the almonds in a medium bowl and rub them with the coconut oil.

Add the spice mixture and toss until evenly coated.

Arrange the almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 12 minutes, taking care not to burn the almonds and tossing as needed.

Remove from the oven and let cool.

Store in parchment pouches at room temperature for up to 5 days.