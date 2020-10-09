Roasted Spiced Almonds

Raw almonds are coated in coconut oil and sprinkled with ground cinnamon, ground chili powder, cocoa powder and sea salt for salty, spicy, sweet and crunchy snack perfect for dinner parties, game days and even as a healthy bite to nibble on just because.
Recipe courtesy of Mareya Ibrahim, Eat Like You Give A Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon
- 1 Teaspoon ground chili powder
- 1 Teaspoon granulated stevia (use pure leaf granulated stevia and opt for organic when available)
- 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
- 2 Cups whole raw almonds
- 1 Tablespoon raw coconut oil
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Combine the cocoa powder, cinnamon, chili powder, stevia, and salt in a small bowl.
Put the almonds in a medium bowl and rub them with the coconut oil.
Add the spice mixture and toss until evenly coated.
Arrange the almonds in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 12 minutes, taking care not to burn the almonds and tossing as needed.
Remove from the oven and let cool.
Store in parchment pouches at room temperature for up to 5 days.