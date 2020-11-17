Roasted root vegetables with lazy vinaigrette

A nonrecipe recipe for roasted root vegetables seasoned with a lazy vinaigrette, for fellow plant-based feasters. We give thanks for not only the harvest, as our ancestors did, but the hope to imagine a happy Thanksgiving 400 years in the future where our best traditions endure.
This recipe by Louisa Chu originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds Carrots, multicolored if available (with greens reserved if possible) peeled, sliced lengthwise
- 2 Pounds Parsnips, kohlrabi, or both, peeled, sliced lengthwise
- 2 Pounds Small potatoes, skin on
- Peanut oil
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- Cider vinegar
- Whole grain Dijon mustard
- Flat leaf parsley, stems chopped, leaves torn for serving
Directions
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Add vegetables but not carrot greens to rimmed baking sheet.
Coat vegetables with oil, season well with salt and pepper, and toss to mix well.
Roast, about 30 minutes.
Add carrot greens and toss. Add oil as needed.
Roast until vegetables are tender and greens are crisped, about 15 minutes more.
Remove from oven, and cool slightly.
Season with salt, pepper, vinegar and mustard to taste.
Toss with parsley, then serve.