4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Gingered Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

November 17, 2020 | 1:13pm
Fragrant and phenomenal
Nataliya Arzamasova/Shutterstock

Roasted vegetables don't have to be seasoned solely with salt and pepper -- ginger is the key to a superb side.

This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
193
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Note: To toast pecans, cook in a small, dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 3 sweet potatoes, peeled, cut lengthwise into thick fries
  • 1 1/2 Pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved lengthwise
  • 1 red onion, cut into 1/2-inch slices, separated into rings
  • 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried
  • 1 piece (about 1 1/2-inches long) peeled ginger root, minced
  • 1/2 Teaspoon coarse salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 Cup crystallized ginger, crushed
  • 1/4 Cup toasted pecan halves, chopped, see note

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Place sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and onion in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; drizzle with the olive oil.

Add garlic, thyme, minced ginger root, salt and pepper to taste; toss to coat.

Roast, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and beginning to brown, 35-40 minutes.

Transfer to a serving bowl; sprinkle with crystallized ginger and pecans.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving193
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein4g9%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A379µg42%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.6%
Vitamin C75mg84%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K157µg100%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)61µg15%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6.2%
Phosphorus98mg14%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium555mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.1%
Sodium174mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.6%
Water128gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
brussels sprouts
fall recipes
roasted vegetables
side dishes
sweet potatoes
Thanksgiving recipes
