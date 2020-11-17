Roasted Gingered Sweet Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

November 17, 2020 | 1:13pm
Nataliya Arzamasova/Shutterstock
Roasted vegetables don't have to be seasoned solely with salt and pepper -- ginger is the key to a superb side.
This recipe originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Note: To toast pecans, cook in a small, dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes.
Ingredients
- 3 sweet potatoes, peeled, cut lengthwise into thick fries
- 1 1/2 Pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved lengthwise
- 1 red onion, cut into 1/2-inch slices, separated into rings
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 Teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried
- 1 piece (about 1 1/2-inches long) peeled ginger root, minced
- 1/2 Teaspoon coarse salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 Cup crystallized ginger, crushed
- 1/4 Cup toasted pecan halves, chopped, see note
Directions
Heat oven to 425 degrees.
Place sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and onion in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan; drizzle with the olive oil.
Add garlic, thyme, minced ginger root, salt and pepper to taste; toss to coat.
Roast, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and beginning to brown, 35-40 minutes.
Transfer to a serving bowl; sprinkle with crystallized ginger and pecans.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving193
Total Fat9g14%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Protein4g9%
Carbs26g9%
Vitamin A379µg42%
Vitamin B60.3mg25.6%
Vitamin C75mg84%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K157µg100%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber6g22%
Folate (food)61µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)61µg15%
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium40mg9%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6.2%
Phosphorus98mg14%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium555mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg9.1%
Sodium174mg7%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg15.6%
Water128gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.4%