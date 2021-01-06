Roasted Fish with Sweet Peppers

Dinner can't get any easier than roasting a fish of your choice and adding fresh vegetables and seasonings with it. The sweet roasted bell peppers will complement the garlicky flavors from the flaky fish.
This recipe is by Melissa Clark and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 small bunch lemon thyme or regular thyme
- 1 1/2 Pound hake fillets
- Fine sea salt and black pepper
- 3 large bell peppers, preferably 1 red, 1 orange and 1 yellow, thinly sliced
- 4 1/2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 1/4 Cup pitted, sliced black or green olives, or a combination
- 1 Teaspoon sherry vinegar, plus more to taste
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1 Cup loosely packed Italian parsley leaves, chopped
Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Pull 1 tablespoon thyme leaves off the bunch and finely chop.
Season fish all over with a large pinch or two of salt and pepper and rub with chopped thyme leaves.
Let rest at room temperature while you prepare peppers.
Spread peppers on a rimmed sheet pan, and toss with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the black pepper to taste.
Top peppers with the remaining thyme sprigs.
Roast, tossing occasionally, until peppers are softened and golden at the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.
Increase oven temperature to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Push peppers to the edges of the pan, clearing a space in the center.
Lay fish out on that empty space and drizzle with oil.
Scatter olives over the top of fish and peppers.
Roast until fish turns opaque and is just cooked through, 6 to 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, make a vinaigrette by combining vinegar, garlic and a pinch of salt in a bowl.
Whisk in remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, then whisk in parsley.
Taste and add more salt or vinegar, or both, if needed.
Serve fish and peppers drizzled with vinaigrette.