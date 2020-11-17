  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Roasted Cauliflower Warmed With Garlic and Anchovy

November 17, 2020 | 3:17pm
A simply seasoned and irresistible side
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Joan Moravek/food styling

You've probably had roasted cauliflower before, but you've never had it quite like this. Garlic, anchovies, lemon and parsley make for a simple yet satisfying side.

This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
4
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 firm heads cauliflower
  • Olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 to 6 anchovy fillets
  • Freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • Pecorino Romano cheese, grated, optional

Directions

Heat oven to 425.

Trim away cauliflower cores; cut the heads into florets.

Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil and spread out on a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast until tender and browned in many spots, tossing once or twice, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, use a mortar and pestle to mash garlic and salt to a paste.

Drop in pepper and anchovies and mash.

Work in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 cup olive oil.

When cauliflower is done, scrape it into a serving bowl. Toss with anchovy sauce.

Taste and add lemon juice or olive oil if needed.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley and a little cheese, if you like.

