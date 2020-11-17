Roasted Cauliflower Warmed With Garlic and Anchovy

You've probably had roasted cauliflower before, but you've never had it quite like this. Garlic, anchovies, lemon and parsley make for a simple yet satisfying side.
This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 firm heads cauliflower
- Olive oil
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 4 to 6 anchovy fillets
- Freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 Tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Pecorino Romano cheese, grated, optional
Directions
Heat oven to 425.
Trim away cauliflower cores; cut the heads into florets.
Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil and spread out on a rimmed baking sheet.
Roast until tender and browned in many spots, tossing once or twice, 25 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, use a mortar and pestle to mash garlic and salt to a paste.
Drop in pepper and anchovies and mash.
Work in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 cup olive oil.
When cauliflower is done, scrape it into a serving bowl. Toss with anchovy sauce.
Taste and add lemon juice or olive oil if needed.
Sprinkle with chopped parsley and a little cheese, if you like.