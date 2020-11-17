Roasted Cauliflower Warmed With Garlic and Anchovy

Heat oven to 425.

Trim away cauliflower cores; cut the heads into florets.

Toss with 2 tablespoons olive oil and spread out on a rimmed baking sheet.

Roast until tender and browned in many spots, tossing once or twice, 25 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, use a mortar and pestle to mash garlic and salt to a paste.

Drop in pepper and anchovies and mash.

Work in 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1/4 cup olive oil.

When cauliflower is done, scrape it into a serving bowl. Toss with anchovy sauce.

Taste and add lemon juice or olive oil if needed.

Sprinkle with chopped parsley and a little cheese, if you like.