Roasted Cauliflower ‘Couscous’ Salad with Pickled Apricots and Carrot Top Salsa Verde

Toss the cauliflower florets with the olive oil and spread on a baking sheet or roasting pan.

Season lightly with salt and pepper, then roast in a 450-degree oven until brown but still firm, 10-15 minutes.

Allow to cool, then pulse in the food processor with the chopping blade (you can use the same bowl you made the carrot top salsa verde in) until crumbly. Do not overprocess.

Toss the cauliflower couscous with the chickpeas, bell pepper, apricots and olives. Drizzle with the salsa verde; toss to coat evenly. Taste for seasoning. Serve at once or refrigerate and serve within 24 hours. Bring to room temperature before serving.