Roasted Autumn Harvest Salad

Toss the figs, grapes, apple, hazelnuts, vinegar and olive oil together and spread the fruits and nuts out evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, gently tossing once halfway through, until the fruit has softened. Removed from the oven and cool for 15 minutes.

Toss the radicchio, romaine and arugula with the dressing. Divide the greens among plates, top each with some of the roasted fruits and serve.