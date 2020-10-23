Roasted Autumn Harvest Salad

Roasting the fruits for this salad in a little balsamic vinegar and olive oil provides a beautiful depth of flavor and a natural sweetness that balances the acidity of the dressing. Once assembled, this is a stunning salad, and the toasted hazelnuts add a lovely crunch.
Recipe courtesy of Danielle Walker.
Notes
Use rehydrated figs or substitute pears if unable to locate fresh figs. If cheese is tolerated, crumble a little chevre or blue cheese on top.
Ingredients
For the salad
- 6 figs, quartered
- 1 Cup red seedless grapes
- 1 tart apple, cored and cut into thin wedges
- 1/2 Cup hazelnuts
- 2 Teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 head radicchio, torn into bite-size pieces
- 6 Cups baby romaine
- 2 Cups baby arugula
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
For the dressing
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon minced shallot
- 2 Teaspoons whole-grain mustard
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
For the salad
Toss the figs, grapes, apple, hazelnuts, vinegar and olive oil together and spread the fruits and nuts out evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, gently tossing once halfway through, until the fruit has softened. Removed from the oven and cool for 15 minutes.
Toss the radicchio, romaine and arugula with the dressing. Divide the greens among plates, top each with some of the roasted fruits and serve.
For the dressing
Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, thyme, and salt and pepper.