4.5
2 ratings

Roasted and Braised Leeks

May 7, 2021 | 11:06am
By
Silky, sweet, possibly even seductive
braised leeks recipe
Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune

Leeks are roasted at high temperature before being bathed in broth then braised until silky and sweet.

This recipe by Leah Eskin originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h
15 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
406
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 12 medium leeks
  • 6 Tablespoons melted butter
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Cups hot chicken broth (preferably homemade), plus up to 1 1/2 cups additional broth, as needed
  • Kosher salt

Directions

Step 1: Trim away the root frills from each of the 12 medium leeks. Trim away the dark-green leaves, leaving the white and pale green portions. Starting at the leaf-end, slice the leek in half, stopping 3 inches from the root-end. Fan the layers of the leaf-end under cool running water to rinse away the dirt and grit that all leeks harbor.

Step 2: Choose a roasting pan that will offer your leeks a snug fit in a single layer. A 13-by-9-by-2-inch pan (the sort handy for lasagna) should do. Swirl 6 tablespoons melted butter and 3 tablespoons olive oil in the pan. Settle in the clean leeks.

Step 3: Slide pan into a 500F oven and roast, 15 minutes. Pull out pan. Use tongs to turn over each leek. Roast, 7 minutes. Pull out pan, and turn leeks. Pour in 2 cups hot chicken broth. Roast, 10 minutes. Turn leeks. Roast, 10 minutes. If you started with leeks fatter than 1-inch in diameter, pour in another ½ cup broth and roast 10 more minutes.

Step 4: If you're working ahead, let leeks cool. At serving time, pour in an additional 1 cup broth and heat at 500 degrees for 10 minutes. Either way, lift leeks out of their braising bath. Sprinkle with salt. Serve warm.

