Ritz Cracker Breaded Pork Tenderloin

May 24, 2018 | 3:15 pm
By
Staff Writer
Ritz Cracker Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Patricia Stagich

For a crisp and delicious breading option, use Ritz Crackers. 

4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound pork tenderloin, trimmed
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 Cup crushed Ritz Crackers
  • Canola oil
  • Kaiser rolls, dill pickle chips, yellow mustard, onion slices

Directions

Cut tenderloin crosswise into four equal pieces. Butterfly each piece by cutting about halfway into the thickness of the meat, then slicing partway into each side to create flaps. Spread open each piece of pork. Place pork between sheets of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, pound pork to 1/4 inch thick; season with salt and pepper

Whisk together eggs, Dijon and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Place cracker crumbs in another shallow dish.

Heat 1/4-inch oil in a saute pan over medium-high heat. Dip pork in egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Dredge pork into cracker crumbs, pressing to adhere.  Fry pork in oil, turning once until meat is golden brown, 2-4 minutes per side.

Serve on rolls with condiments.

Cracker Shopping Tip

Stocking up on no-cook items like cheese, nuts, olives, crackers, and dips will cut down on prep time and help ensure you have enough food for any unexpected guests.

Cracker Cooking Tip

When preparing appetizers try to avoid repetition of similar foods and flavors - aim for variety in textures, colors, and cooking methods.

