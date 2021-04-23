  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Rhubarb Whiskey Sour

April 23, 2021
By
Sweet, tart, and oh so fresh
Rhubarb Whiskey Sour
Dakota Mackey / The Daily Meal

Most rhubarb recipes involve baking, so this is something different. It's seasonal, simple and straightforward but also an absolute delight. If you belong to a CSA, shop at a farmer's market or are simply just drawn to that bright pink, mysterious vegetable this time of year, here is your new go-to seasonal cocktail recipe. You can also mix the rhubarb syrup into seltzer or use it in mocktails and other cocktails.

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
14
Servings
54
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
Rhubarb Recipes You Should Be Making This Season

Ingredients

Rhubarb Whiskey Sour

  • 2 Ounces whiskey
  • 1 Ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 Ounce rhubarb simple syrup (recipe below)
  • Orange peel, for garnish

Rhubarb Simple Syrup

  • 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1 Cup chopped fresh rhubarb

Directions

Rhubarb Whiskey Sour

Step 1: In a cocktail shaker, combine 2 ounces whiskey, 1 ounce lemon juice and 1 ounce rhubarb simple syrup.

Step 2: Fill shaker with ice, cover, and shake vigorously until very cold, about 20 seconds.

Step 3: Strain cocktail into an old-fashioned or rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange peel.

Rhubarb Simple Syrup

Step 1: In a saucepan combine 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup of water; turn heat to medium-low.

Step 2: Add 1 cup of chopped rhubarb. Keep on a low simmer for 15-20 minutes until sugar has dissolved and liquid has reduced slightly and turned pink.

Step 3: Cool completely, drain and store in the fridge for up to 3 weeks or use for the cocktail recipe above.

Tags
best recipes
best spring recipes
beverage
Cocktail
cocktail recipe
drink
drink recipe
lemon
orange peel
rhubarb
simple syrup
spring
spring recipe
syrup
whiskey
whiskey recipes
whisky
springtime
alcoholic drinks