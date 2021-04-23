Step 1: In a saucepan combine 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup of water; turn heat to medium-low.

Step 2: Add 1 cup of chopped rhubarb. Keep on a low simmer for 15-20 minutes until sugar has dissolved and liquid has reduced slightly and turned pink.

Step 3: Cool completely, drain and store in the fridge for up to 3 weeks or use for the cocktail recipe above.