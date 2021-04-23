Most rhubarb recipes involve baking, so this is something different. It's seasonal, simple and straightforward but also an absolute delight. If you belong to a CSA, shop at a farmer's market or are simply just drawn to that bright pink, mysterious vegetable this time of year, here is your new go-to seasonal cocktail recipe. You can also mix the rhubarb syrup into seltzer or use it in mocktails and other cocktails.
Ingredients
Rhubarb Whiskey Sour
- 2 Ounces whiskey
- 1 Ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Ounce rhubarb simple syrup (recipe below)
- Orange peel, for garnish
Rhubarb Simple Syrup
- 3/4 Cups granulated sugar
- 1 Cup water
- 1 Cup chopped fresh rhubarb
Directions
Rhubarb Whiskey Sour
Step 1: In a cocktail shaker, combine 2 ounces whiskey, 1 ounce lemon juice and 1 ounce rhubarb simple syrup.
Step 2: Fill shaker with ice, cover, and shake vigorously until very cold, about 20 seconds.
Step 3: Strain cocktail into an old-fashioned or rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with orange peel.
Rhubarb Simple Syrup
Step 1: In a saucepan combine 3/4 cup sugar and 1 cup of water; turn heat to medium-low.
Step 2: Add 1 cup of chopped rhubarb. Keep on a low simmer for 15-20 minutes until sugar has dissolved and liquid has reduced slightly and turned pink.
Step 3: Cool completely, drain and store in the fridge for up to 3 weeks or use for the cocktail recipe above.