Compote may sound fancy, but it's just a French word for fruit cooked with sugar to create a sweet, saucy condiment. All you need for this recipe is rhubarb, sugar, lemon zest and a pinch of sugar but the optional lemongrass puree and strawberries definitely bring it to the next level. Use this sauce, with the optional strawberries, to make strawberry shortcakes on biscuits; top with lightly seasoned whipped cream. It would also be wonderful spooned over ice cream or bread pudding.
Notes
Frozen rhubarb can be used; likewise, frozen strawberries work here; cooking time may be a few minutes longer.
Ingredients
- 8-10 long stalks fresh rhubarb, 2 pounds total
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 Tablespoon refrigerated lemongrass puree, optional
- 2 Teaspoons finely grated fresh lemon rind
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1 quart strawberries, hulled, halved, sliced, about 3 cups, optional
Directions
Step 1: Trim ends off 8-10 rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb stalks in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.
Step 2: Put rhubarb, 1 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon lemongrass puree, 2 teaspoons lemon rind and 1/4 teaspoon salt into a large saucepan. Heat over medium-high, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring often, until rhubarb softens and mixture thickens, 6 to 10 minutes. If using strawberries, stir in 1 quart and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Step 4: Serve warm. Or, divide among small covered containers and refrigerate up to several days or freeze for several months.