  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Lemony Rhubarb Compote

June 8, 2021 | 2:09pm
By
The perfect complement to any summer dessert
Lemony rhubarb compote recipe
Eberly Film Labs / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Compote may sound fancy, but it's just a French word for fruit cooked with sugar to create a sweet, saucy condiment. All you need for this recipe is rhubarb, sugar, lemon zest and a pinch of sugar but the optional lemongrass puree and strawberries definitely bring it to the next level. Use this sauce, with the optional strawberries, to make strawberry shortcakes on biscuits; top with lightly seasoned whipped cream. It would also be wonderful spooned over ice cream or bread pudding. 

Ready in
32 m
15 m
(prepare time)
17 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
184
Calories Per Serving

Notes

Frozen rhubarb can be used; likewise, frozen strawberries work here; cooking time may be a few minutes longer.

Ingredients

  • 8-10 long stalks fresh rhubarb, 2 pounds total
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon refrigerated lemongrass puree, optional
  • 2 Teaspoons finely grated fresh lemon rind
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 quart strawberries, hulled, halved, sliced, about 3 cups, optional

Directions

Step 1: Trim ends off 8-10 rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb stalks in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.

Step 2: Put rhubarb, 1 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon lemongrass puree, 2 teaspoons lemon rind and 1/4 teaspoon salt into a large saucepan. Heat over medium-high, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring often, until rhubarb softens and mixture thickens, 6 to 10 minutes. If using strawberries, stir in 1 quart and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4: Serve warm. Or, divide among small covered containers and refrigerate up to several days or freeze for several months.

Tags
best recipes
condiment
lemon
lemongrass
rhubarb
spring
spring recipe
strawberries
strawberry
summer
summer recipe
strawberry recipe
compote