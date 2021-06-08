Step 1: Trim ends off 8-10 rhubarb stalks and discard leaves. Cut rhubarb stalks in half lengthwise. Cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces. You will have about 8 cups.

Step 2: Put rhubarb, 1 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon lemongrass puree, 2 teaspoons lemon rind and 1/4 teaspoon salt into a large saucepan. Heat over medium-high, stirring constantly for 5 minutes.

Step 3: Reduce heat to low. Cook, uncovered, stirring often, until rhubarb softens and mixture thickens, 6 to 10 minutes. If using strawberries, stir in 1 quart and simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4: Serve warm. Or, divide among small covered containers and refrigerate up to several days or freeze for several months.