Strawberry Rhubarb Bread Pudding

June 8, 2021 | 2:26pm
A summer-tastic dessert
Rhubarb bread pudding with lemony rhubarb compote
Eberly Film Labs/The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

I like to use honey, whole wheat or sprouted 7-grain bread here. Look for strawberry rhubarb preserves at the local farmer’s market. Unsweetened coconut milk adds a delicious flavor to the pudding; you can skip it and replace it with more milk, a nondairy milk or heavy cream.

Ready in
3 h
2 h 20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
544
Calories Per Serving

Notes

For the lemony rhubarb compote recipe, click here.

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf (16 ounces) honey, whole wheat or sprouted 7-grain bread
  • Butter
  • 2/3 to 1 cup strawberry rhubarb preserves or reduced-sugar strawberry fruit spread or preserves 6 large eggs
  • 2 Cups whole milk (or a combination of skim milk and half-and-half)
  • 1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk (OR 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream or oat milk or more dairy milk)
  • 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg, preferably freshly grated
  • Confectioner’s sugar
  • Lemony rhubarb compote, warmed slightly for serving, see note for recipe
  • Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

Step 1: If bread is unsliced, slice it into 1-inch thick slices. Cut bread slices into 2-inch pieces. You should have 10-12 cups.

Step 2: Heavily butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Put the bread pieces in the pan in an even layer. Use a small spoon to evenly distribute dollops of strawberry rhubarb preserves over the bread pieces, using 2/3-1 cup of preserves.

Step 3: Whisk 6 eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in 2 cups whole milk, 1 can unsweetened coconut milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and nutmeg. Gently pour the egg mixture over the bread, making sure to moisten everything.

Step 4: Heat oven to 375F. Remove the plastic wrap and let the dish stand at room temperature while the oven heats. Bake until puffed and golden, 40-45 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from the oven and dust heavily with confectioner’s sugar.

Step 6: Use a spatula to serve squares of the pudding on warmed plates. Top with a generous spoonful of the lemony rhubarb compote. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.

