Step 1: If bread is unsliced, slice it into 1-inch thick slices. Cut bread slices into 2-inch pieces. You should have 10-12 cups.

Step 2: Heavily butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Put the bread pieces in the pan in an even layer. Use a small spoon to evenly distribute dollops of strawberry rhubarb preserves over the bread pieces, using 2/3-1 cup of preserves.

Step 3: Whisk 6 eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in 2 cups whole milk, 1 can unsweetened coconut milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and nutmeg. Gently pour the egg mixture over the bread, making sure to moisten everything.

Step 4: Heat oven to 375F. Remove the plastic wrap and let the dish stand at room temperature while the oven heats. Bake until puffed and golden, 40-45 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from the oven and dust heavily with confectioner’s sugar.

Step 6: Use a spatula to serve squares of the pudding on warmed plates. Top with a generous spoonful of the lemony rhubarb compote. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.