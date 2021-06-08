I like to use honey, whole wheat or sprouted 7-grain bread here. Look for strawberry rhubarb preserves at the local farmer’s market. Unsweetened coconut milk adds a delicious flavor to the pudding; you can skip it and replace it with more milk, a nondairy milk or heavy cream.
Notes
For the lemony rhubarb compote recipe, click here.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf (16 ounces) honey, whole wheat or sprouted 7-grain bread
- Butter
- 2/3 to 1 cup strawberry rhubarb preserves or reduced-sugar strawberry fruit spread or preserves 6 large eggs
- 2 Cups whole milk (or a combination of skim milk and half-and-half)
- 1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk (OR 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream or oat milk or more dairy milk)
- 1 Teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon nutmeg, preferably freshly grated
- Confectioner’s sugar
- Lemony rhubarb compote, warmed slightly for serving, see note for recipe
- Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, optional
Directions
Step 1: If bread is unsliced, slice it into 1-inch thick slices. Cut bread slices into 2-inch pieces. You should have 10-12 cups.
Step 2: Heavily butter a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Put the bread pieces in the pan in an even layer. Use a small spoon to evenly distribute dollops of strawberry rhubarb preserves over the bread pieces, using 2/3-1 cup of preserves.
Step 3: Whisk 6 eggs in a large bowl until smooth. Whisk in 2 cups whole milk, 1 can unsweetened coconut milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and nutmeg. Gently pour the egg mixture over the bread, making sure to moisten everything.
Step 4: Heat oven to 375F. Remove the plastic wrap and let the dish stand at room temperature while the oven heats. Bake until puffed and golden, 40-45 minutes.
Step 5: Remove from the oven and dust heavily with confectioner’s sugar.
Step 6: Use a spatula to serve squares of the pudding on warmed plates. Top with a generous spoonful of the lemony rhubarb compote. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.