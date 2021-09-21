You'll never make steak another way again

Step 1: 30 minutes before cooking, remove the steaks from the refrigerator. Place on a wire

Step 2: Season 2 steaks with salt and pepper or steak rub and place in the center of a preheated 275F oven. For medium-rare, cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of steaks reads 115- to 120-degrees F, about 20 to 30 minutes. (See note.)

Step 3: Remove steaks and tent with tin foil.

Step 4: Set a heavy bottom pan — cast iron is perfect — over medium-high heat. When the pan begins to smoke, add 1 tablespoon oil to coat the bottom of the pan.

Step 5: Add steaks and sear one side to golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip steaks and sear for another 1-2 minutes.

Step 6: Add 4 tablespoons butter and optional garlic, tomatoes, thyme and rosemary. When butter melts, tilt pan slightly to pool butter on one side. Baste steaks with melted butter for 1-2 minutes, until the bottom of the steak is golden brown.

Step 6: Remove steaks to a cutting board and rest for 1 minute. Slice on a bias and serve garnished with steak drippings, garlic and tomatoes and serve immediately.