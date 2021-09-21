You'll never make steak another way again

This recipe is a perfect example of the beauty of the reverse sear. Instead of searing and then roasting the steak, here you save the searing - and butter basting - for the end to ensure a perfectly juicy inside with gorgeous crust on the exterior. If you're not sure when to take the steak off the heat, consult our steak doneness temperature guide.
Notes
Different steaks of different thicknesses in different ovens can have vastly different cooking times. Start checking internal temperature about 15 minutes after they go into the oven.
Ingredients
- 2 boneless New York strip steaks, 1 1/2- to 2-inches thick
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, or steak rub as needed
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed with the side of a chef’s knife (optional)
- 16 cherry or grape tomatoes (optional)
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme (optional)
- 3 sprigs fresh rosemary (optional)
Directions
Step 1: 30 minutes before cooking, remove the steaks from the refrigerator. Place on a wire
Step 2: Season 2 steaks with salt and pepper or steak rub and place in the center of a preheated 275F oven. For medium-rare, cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of steaks reads 115- to 120-degrees F, about 20 to 30 minutes. (See note.)
Step 3: Remove steaks and tent with tin foil.
Step 4: Set a heavy bottom pan — cast iron is perfect — over medium-high heat. When the pan begins to smoke, add 1 tablespoon oil to coat the bottom of the pan.
Step 5: Add steaks and sear one side to golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip steaks and sear for another 1-2 minutes.
Step 6: Add 4 tablespoons butter and optional garlic, tomatoes, thyme and rosemary. When butter melts, tilt pan slightly to pool butter on one side. Baste steaks with melted butter for 1-2 minutes, until the bottom of the steak is golden brown.
Step 6: Remove steaks to a cutting board and rest for 1 minute. Slice on a bias and serve garnished with steak drippings, garlic and tomatoes and serve immediately.