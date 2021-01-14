  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Reverse Manhattan

January 14, 2021 | 11:59am
Lowering the alcohol brings out a sweetness
Reverse Manhattan
Courtesy of Levi Miller

This cocktail recipe takes a classic Manhattan and flips it. The amount of vermouth gets amped up while the whiskey amount is brought down.

Recipe courtesy of ZERO PROOF drinks & more 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Notes

To tame the sweetness a bit, serve the “dirty rocks” (the ice left in the cocktail shaker) on the side so you can add them as you like.

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces (60 mL) sweet vermouth
  • 1 Ounce (30 mL) whiskey
  • 1 maraschino cherry
  • Ice cubes

Directions

In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes, combine vermouth and whiskey, stirring until chilled.

Strain into a glass and garnish with a cherry.

 

