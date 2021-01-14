Reverse Manhattan

January 14, 2021 | 11:59am
This cocktail recipe takes a classic Manhattan and flips it. The amount of vermouth gets amped up while the whiskey amount is brought down.
Recipe courtesy of ZERO PROOF drinks & more 100 Recipes for Mocktails & Low-Alcohol Cocktails
Notes
To tame the sweetness a bit, serve the “dirty rocks” (the ice left in the cocktail shaker) on the side so you can add them as you like.
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces (60 mL) sweet vermouth
- 1 Ounce (30 mL) whiskey
- 1 maraschino cherry
- Ice cubes
Directions
In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice cubes, combine vermouth and whiskey, stirring until chilled.
Strain into a glass and garnish with a cherry.
