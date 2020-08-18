  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Brownie Torte

August 18, 2020 | 3:53pm
This dessert is divine
Photo courtesy of Betty Crocker

Double your chocolate pleasure with two layers of brownies frosted and topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker.

Ready in
2 hr 50 m
15 m
(prepare time)
35-40 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
609
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Because the frosting is poured on the brownie when it's completely cool, the frosting will appear thicker than when poured onto a hot brownie or cake.

Total time incorporates cooling. 

Ingredients

  • 1 box (17.8 oz) Betty Crocker Supreme triple chunk brownie mix. (Water, vegetable oil and eggs called for on brownie mix box)
  • 1 Cup Betty Crocker Rich & Creamy chocolate frosting (from 16 oz container)
  • 9 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups miniatures, unwrapped, coarsely chopped

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F (325 for dark or nonstick pan). Line 9-inch square pan with foil, allowing some to hang over edges of pan. Grease bottom and sides of foil with shortening or cooking spray. Make and bake brownies as directed on box for cakelike brownies. Cool completely on cooling rack, about 1 1/2 hours.

Using foil to lift, remove brownies from pan, and peel foil away. Cut brownie in half; place 1 half on serving plate.

Spoon frosting into microwavable bowl. Microwave uncovered on High 15 seconds. Stir frosting until smooth. Spread half of frosting over brownie half on plate. Place other half of brownie on top; spread remaining frosting over top. Sprinkle with candies. Refrigerate 30 minutes to set. Store loosely covered.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving609
Total Fat58g89%
Sugar22gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol0.4mg0.1%
Protein1g2%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin E12mg77%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium8mg1%
Fiber0.5g2.1%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron0.5mg3%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated40gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2%
Phosphorus36mg5%
Polyunsaturated10gN/A
Potassium86mg2%
Sodium83mg3%
Sugars, added22gN/A
Trans0.4gN/A
Water6gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.6%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
