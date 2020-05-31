Red, White and Blue Dessert Fruit Pizza

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with baking spray. Unroll dough and place on baking sheet. Press into a 13x9-inch rectangle.

Combine Parkay, brown sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Spread over dough; prick with fork. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is crisp and golden brown. Remove from oven; cool slightly.

Combine pudding and yogurt; spread mixture over crust. Arrange fruit in flag design over pudding mixture. Cut into 8 pieces. Top each piece with Reddi-wip; serve immediately.