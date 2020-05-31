Red, White and Blue Dessert Fruit Pizza

May 31, 2020 | 11:39am
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat
This dessert pizza is topped with red and blue berries in a flag design—it's perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Flag Day and more.
Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat
Ingredients
- PAM® Baking Spray
- 1 pkg (11 oz each) refrigerated thin pizza crust dough
- 1/4 Cup Parkay® Original Spread-tub
- 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 pudding cups (3.25 oz each) Snack Pack® Vanilla Pudding
- 1 container (6 oz each) vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
- 3/4 Cups fresh blueberries (about 4 ounces)
- 3 Cups fresh raspberries (about 12 ounces)
- Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with baking spray. Unroll dough and place on baking sheet. Press into a 13x9-inch rectangle.
Combine Parkay, brown sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Spread over dough; prick with fork. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is crisp and golden brown. Remove from oven; cool slightly.
Combine pudding and yogurt; spread mixture over crust. Arrange fruit in flag design over pudding mixture. Cut into 8 pieces. Top each piece with Reddi-wip; serve immediately.