4.5
2 ratings

Red, White and Blue Dessert Fruit Pizza

May 31, 2020 | 11:39am
A star-spangled treat
Red, White and Blue Dessert Pizza
Photo courtesy of Ready Set Eat

This dessert pizza is topped with red and blue berries in a flag design—it's perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July, Memorial Day, Flag Day and more.

Recipe courtesy of Ready Set Eat

Ready in
35 m
25 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • PAM® Baking Spray
  • 1 pkg (11 oz each) refrigerated thin pizza crust dough
  • 1/4 Cup Parkay® Original Spread-tub
  • 2 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1/8 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 pudding cups (3.25 oz each) Snack Pack® Vanilla Pudding
  • 1 container (6 oz each) vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 3/4 Cups fresh blueberries (about 4 ounces)
  • 3 Cups fresh raspberries (about 12 ounces)
  • Reddi-wip® Original Dairy Whipped Topping

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray baking sheet with baking spray. Unroll dough and place on baking sheet. Press into a 13x9-inch rectangle.

Combine Parkay, brown sugar and cinnamon in small bowl. Spread over dough; prick with fork. Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is crisp and golden brown. Remove from oven; cool slightly.

Combine pudding and yogurt; spread mixture over crust. Arrange fruit in flag design over pudding mixture. Cut into 8 pieces. Top each piece with Reddi-wip; serve immediately.

