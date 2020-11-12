Red Velvet Truffle Fudge

Courtesy of McCormick
You only need five ingredients to make this stunning, decadent fudge. It's the perfect gift for any loved one any time of year.
Ingredients
- 12 Ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 8 Ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped, divided
- 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
- 1 Tablespoon red food color, preferably McCormick
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
Directions
Place semi-sweet chocolate and 6 ounces of the white chocolate in large microwavable bowl.
Add sweetened condensed milk; mix well.
Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after every minute.
Stir until chocolate is completely melted.
Stir in food color and vanilla.
Pour chocolate mixture into foil-lined 9-inch square baking pan.
Sprinkle with remaining 2 ounces chopped white chocolate.
Refrigerate 2 hours or until fudge is set.
Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board.
Cut into 36 pieces.
Store in tightly covered container at cool room temperature.