  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Red Velvet Truffle Fudge

November 12, 2020 | 3:55pm
The hint of a red hue makes this decadent fudge perfect for Christmas
Courtesy of McCormick

You only need five ingredients to make this stunning, decadent fudge. It's the perfect gift for any loved one any time of year.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
2 h 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
18
Servings

Ingredients

  • 12 Ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate, coarsely chopped
  • 8 Ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped, divided
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 Tablespoon red food color, preferably McCormick
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract, preferably McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract

Directions

Place semi-sweet chocolate and 6 ounces of the white chocolate in large microwavable bowl.

Add sweetened condensed milk; mix well.

Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after every minute.

Stir until chocolate is completely melted.

Stir in food color and vanilla.

Pour chocolate mixture into foil-lined 9-inch square baking pan.

Sprinkle with remaining 2 ounces chopped white chocolate.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until fudge is set.

Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board.

Cut into 36 pieces.

Store in tightly covered container at cool room temperature.

Tags
best recipes
chocolate
christmas recipes
fudge
gifts
red velvet
truffles
winter recipes
fudge recipe
valentine's day recipes
Red Velvet Truffle Fudge
red velvet fudge