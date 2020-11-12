Red Velvet Truffle Fudge

Place semi-sweet chocolate and 6 ounces of the white chocolate in large microwavable bowl.

Add sweetened condensed milk; mix well.

Microwave on HIGH 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is almost melted, stirring after every minute.

Stir until chocolate is completely melted.

Stir in food color and vanilla.

Pour chocolate mixture into foil-lined 9-inch square baking pan.

Sprinkle with remaining 2 ounces chopped white chocolate.

Refrigerate 2 hours or until fudge is set.

Use foil to lift out of pan onto cutting board.

Cut into 36 pieces.

Store in tightly covered container at cool room temperature.