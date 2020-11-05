Red Cabbage With Pears and Pig

In a heavy bottomed stockpot, cook the diced pork chop in the oil over medium-high heat until light brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Add onions to pot; cook until wilted and lightly brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add cabbage; stir in wine, broth or water, vinegar, brown sugar, bay leaves and thyme. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Turn up heat; when liquid comes to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low (or place in a 325-degree oven), and braise until cabbage reaches desired doneness, usually 30 to 60 minutes. Check liquid levels, and add a little more stock or water if needed.

When cabbage is nearly done, add pears and reserved smoked pork; cover again, and cook until the pears are tender, about 5 minutes.

Correct seasoning and serve immediately, or cool and hold in the refrigerator for up to a week. Reheat, stirring occasionally, in a covered pan over medium-low heat with a little stock or water to keep it from scorching.