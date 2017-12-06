Recreate the Royal Engagement with this Roasted Chicken

Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a skillet. Add the diced carrots, onion and celery and cook over moderate heat until softened. Stir in the herbs.

Wash the chicken rapidly inside and out with hot water and pat thoroughly dry. Pull the neck skin up over the breast and secure it to the back with a toothpick. Salt and pepper the cavity and spoon in the cooked vegetables. Massage the chicken all over with half pound of butter, then truss it. Alternatively, tie the ends of the drumsticks together and tuck the wings under the body.

Choose a roasting pan that is about 1 inch larger than the chicken. Salt the chicken all over and set it breast up on a rack in the pan.

Roast the chicken in the oven for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, as follows:

At 15 minutes: Brush the chicken with the remaining 1/2 pound of butter. Scatter the sliced onion, carrots and potatoes all around. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

At 45 minutes: Brush the lemon juice over the chicken. If necessary, add 1/2 cup of water to the vegetables to prevent burning.

At 60 minutes: Baste with the pan juices. Test for doneness: The drumsticks should move easily in their sockets; their flesh should feel somewhat soft. If not, continue roasting, basting and testing every 7 to 8 minutes, until instant-read thermometer registers 165ºF.