  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Raw Vegan Peanut Brownie
Being vegan never tasted so good
Feb 13, 2018 | 2:06 pm
By
Editor
Brownie
Chef Alina Z.

A rich, delcious vegan version of a brownie. This recipe is courtesy of Chef Alina Z.

Below is a recipe featured in her new book, “Single and Hungry: A Realistic Guide to Food & Self-Love,” featuring 30 plant-based recipes + bonus healthy snacks, coming out on Valentine's Day!

Ready in
2 h
12
Servings
385
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

For the brownie batter:

  • 2 Cups raw walnuts
  • 1 1/2 Cup medjool dates, pitted. Do NOT buy already pitted dates
  • 1 Cup raw cacao powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt

Peanut caramel sauce:

  • 1/2 Cup coconut nectar
  • 1/2 Cup Cup medjool dates, pitted. Do NOT buy already pitted dates
  • 1/2 Cup coconut oil
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 2/3 Cups chopped peanuts

For the chocolate sauce:

  • 1/2 Cup coconut nectar
  • 2 Tablespoons cacao powder

Directions

For the brownie batter:

Process in food processor with an S-blade for 2-3 minutes until well-blended. Separate the dough in 2 parts. Place one part in a small pan and push down with your hands. The dough should be about 1/2 inch thick.

 

Peanut caramel sauce:

Blend coconut nectar, dates, coconut oil, vanilla and salt in a high-speed blender until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and mix in chopped peanuts.

Place peanut caramel sauce on top. Cover with the remaining brownie batter. Pat down with your hands to solidify and refrigerate to set. Cut in serving pieces and drizzle with chocolate sauce when ready to serve.

For the chocolate sauce:

Mix the ingredients with a fork in a small bowl for about 2 minutes, until well-blended.

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
17g
27%
Sugar
52g
N/A
Saturated Fat
9g
47%
Protein
5g
10%
Carbs
63g
21%
Vitamin A
3µg
N/A
Vitamin B6
0.2mg
9%
Vitamin E
0.7mg
3.6%
Vitamin K
2µg
2%
Calcium
53mg
5%
Fiber
9g
34%
Folate (food)
34µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
34µg
8%
Iron
2mg
11%
Magnesium
87mg
22%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
10%
Phosphorus
135mg
19%
Polyunsaturated
4g
N/A
Potassium
529mg
15%
Sodium
121mg
5%
Sugars, added
20g
N/A
Zinc
1mg
8%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.
Tags
brownies