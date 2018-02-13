Raw Vegan Peanut Brownie

A rich, delcious vegan version of a brownie. This recipe is courtesy of Chef Alina Z.
Below is a recipe featured in her new book, “Single and Hungry: A Realistic Guide to Food & Self-Love,” featuring 30 plant-based recipes + bonus healthy snacks, coming out on Valentine's Day!
Process in food processor with an S-blade for 2-3 minutes until well-blended. Separate the dough in 2 parts. Place one part in a small pan and push down with your hands. The dough should be about 1/2 inch thick.
Blend coconut nectar, dates, coconut oil, vanilla and salt in a high-speed blender until smooth. Transfer to a bowl and mix in chopped peanuts.
Place peanut caramel sauce on top. Cover with the remaining brownie batter. Pat down with your hands to solidify and refrigerate to set. Cut in serving pieces and drizzle with chocolate sauce when ready to serve.
Mix the ingredients with a fork in a small bowl for about 2 minutes, until well-blended.