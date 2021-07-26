Typically — but not exclusively — ratatouille consists of roughly equal amounts of eggplant, zucchini and bell pepper, flavored with onion, garlic and herbs. Tomato is added in direct proportion to the cook’s tastes. What sets apart the various ratatouille-ish treatments are the choice of vegetables, the size and shape of the cuts, and the method of cooking. Feel free to use whatever variety of these vegetables you like and don't get too hung up on having equal portions of each.

This recipe is by James P. DeWan and was originally published in The Chicago Tribune.