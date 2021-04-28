You can serve this mix on its own as a light spring supper, as an accompaniment to grilled meat or fish, as a side dish for a fluffy omelet or on top of a bed of farro or couscous. I used golden oyster mushrooms, but any variety will work here. If you’re so lucky as to procure morels, that would make for the ultimate foraged spring dish.

This recipe was originally featured in Ingredient Spotlight: Ramps (and 3 Ramp Recipes)