4.5
2 ratings

Ramp and Mushroom Sauté

April 28, 2021 | 1:40pm
By
A simple spring side
Ramp and mushroom saute recipe - ramp recipe
Annette Nielsen/The Daily Meal

You can serve this mix on its own as a light spring supper, as an accompaniment to grilled meat or fish, as a side dish for a fluffy omelet or on top of a bed of farro or couscous. I used golden oyster mushrooms, but any variety will work here. If you’re so lucky as to procure morels, that would make for the ultimate foraged spring dish.

This recipe was originally featured in Ingredient Spotlight: Ramps (and 3 Ramp Recipes)

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4
Servings
129
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 10-12 ramps, root end trimmed and cleaned (use all parts – root bulb, stem and leaves, or use leaves as garnish)
  • 1 1/2 Pound pounds mushrooms, washed, woody ends discarded if necessary
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • Freshly ground pepper and coarse or sea salt, to taste

Directions

Step 1: Slice the ramps and mushrooms into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 2: In a sauté pan, heat 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium high heat.

Step 3: Add the vegetables and toss frequently until they begin to caramelize. After 7 or 8 minutes, when they are just tender, place on a serving dish and let them stand for a few minutes before serving (they will continue to cook slightly before they begin to cool).

